Impact on the Russia-Ukraine War by Putin’s Health

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Putin is so self-obsessed. Now, he can no longer get injections. No more injections, he is destroyed mentally and physically. Whether this is good or bad for this war. I can tell you, by the end of it he might get all desperate, even might use nuclear weapons. Whether he can do it or not I am highly suspicious. I think he got no future.