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President of Bayer mRNA vaccines are a gene therapy World Health Summit 2021.
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132 views • February 07, 2022
President of Bayer mRNA vaccines are a gene therapy World Health Summit 2021.
https://rumble.com/vu9ffw-president-of-bayer-mrna-vaccines-are-a-gene-therapy-world-health-summit-202.html
https://youtu.be/2D5KeniMzjg
So there you have It straight from one of the horses mouths. This mRNA injection that they have been banding around as a Vaccine is a CELL AND GENE THERAPY.
President of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, Stefan Oᴇʟʀɪᴄʜ: “...Together with Bill and Melinda Gates we’re working very closely on family planning initiatives.” “We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate”.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/67328/london-summit-family-planning-commitments.pdf
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/series_pdr_essays-covid/
https://www.popcouncil.org/upcoming-events
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/series_pdr_essays-covid/10/
Covid-19 Aftermath and P vid-19 Aftermath and Population Science opulation Science’s Resear s Research Agenda
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1009&;context=series_pdr_essays-covid
--------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9ffw-president-of-bayer-mrna-vaccines-are-a-gene-therapy-world-health-summit-202.html
https://youtu.be/2D5KeniMzjg
So there you have It straight from one of the horses mouths. This mRNA injection that they have been banding around as a Vaccine is a CELL AND GENE THERAPY.
President of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, Stefan Oᴇʟʀɪᴄʜ: “...Together with Bill and Melinda Gates we’re working very closely on family planning initiatives.” “We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate”.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/67328/london-summit-family-planning-commitments.pdf
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/series_pdr_essays-covid/
https://www.popcouncil.org/upcoming-events
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/series_pdr_essays-covid/10/
Covid-19 Aftermath and P vid-19 Aftermath and Population Science opulation Science’s Resear s Research Agenda
https://knowledgecommons.popcouncil.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1009&;context=series_pdr_essays-covid
--------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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