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After the Jab: Watch This Lady Sitting in the Post Vaccine Recovery Area - Pass Out, Fall Off Her Chair and Die??
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733 views • May 11, 2021
From the Health Ranger Report.
https://www.brighteon.com/aea74886-7ad4-494a-b9bb-21d13a036ef8
This lady was sitting in the post vaccine 15 minute recovery seating area when she keeled over and fell flat on her face. Another One Bites the Dust. We just don't know what vaccine she took.
Please join me on my Social Networks:
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Email: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/aea74886-7ad4-494a-b9bb-21d13a036ef8
This lady was sitting in the post vaccine 15 minute recovery seating area when she keeled over and fell flat on her face. Another One Bites the Dust. We just don't know what vaccine she took.
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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