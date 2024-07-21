RT News July 21, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 21, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
‘A new dangerous phase of confrontation’ as Israeli war planes bomb an oil refinery in the port city of al- Hodeidah in Yemen, three are killed and nearly 90 are wounded as regional tensions erupt. US Presidential Nominee Donald Trump hold his first rally since his brush with death a week ago, while the MAGA leader blasts the mainstream media for constantly demonizing him. A so-called software update glitch is blamed for what’s being called the largest digital outage in history: airports, hospitals, tv networks were all taken down. Question remains however was it really just a glitch. Kenya’s President accuses a US-based NGO of financing the violent Anti-government protests that have renewed across the East African nation.