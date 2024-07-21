BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 21, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
9 months ago

July 21, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


‘A new dangerous phase of confrontation’ as Israeli war planes bomb an oil refinery in the port city of al- Hodeidah in Yemen, three are killed and nearly 90 are wounded as regional tensions erupt. US Presidential Nominee Donald Trump hold his first rally since his brush with death a week ago, while the MAGA leader blasts the mainstream media for constantly demonizing him. A so-called software update glitch is blamed for what’s being called the largest digital outage in history: airports, hospitals, tv networks were all taken down. Question remains however was it really just a glitch. Kenya’s President accuses a US-based NGO of financing the violent Anti-government protests that have renewed across the East African nation.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
