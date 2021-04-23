Posted 12April2021 Chris Williamson "Jordan Peterson - Take Control Of Your Life | Modern Wisdom Podcast 307":

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and an author.

The last year has been incredibly challenging. It's times like this when we need one of the most popular and insightful voices of our generation to come and give us some advice, welcome to the show Dr Jordan B. Peterson.

Expect to learn how to deal with the pain of unlived potential, Jordan Peterson's thoughts on the productivity movement, his reaction to being featured in Marvel's Captain America Comic, how to add a sense of urgency to your life, why losing friends as you grow is desirable, what Jordan is going to do next and much more...