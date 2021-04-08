Destiny2 Solstice Of Heroes 2020 - MYSTORY Nr20

Destiny2 Solstice Of Heroes 2020 - MYSTORY Nr20First New Solstice Of Heroes Event GameplayHello World, Hello Viewers!Solstice Of Heroes in 2020 is epic.My first Solstice Of Heroes gameplay video in Destiny2.#solsticeofheroes, #event2020, #video#destiny2, #new, #gameplay, #grind#gamer, #seasonofthearrivals_______________ Solstice Of Heroes Is Heroic _______________Destiny2 in 2020 with some cool Solstice Of Heroes event gameplay0:00 - SOLSTICEOFHEROESHello World!I finally was able to make a video and post about something right after it was accessible!Welcome to this exclusive Destiny2 Solstice Of Heroes 2020 gameplay.Like and comment and let me know what you think or simply enjoy this post if you can.1:00 - TWENTYTWENTYThis Solstice Of Heroes thing seems to be there for a limited time only but it is amazing.The flying mountains in the European Areal Zone are amazing and the fact that I can finally access the rooftops of these buildings is great.10:00 - EVENTThe event is something that I can recommend because I like it to be teleported 200 meters into the air just to fall down and attack some fallen or other bad guys in the game.This event should stay in the game permanently because I say it.15:00 - QUESTThe gameplay and the start of the corresponding quest gave me some new equipment and I decided to try it.I found out that I will anyway stay with my golden armour pieces because they look like they are made from Lego.20:00 - VIDEOThis video was some fun to make and as you can see I am trying to write a longer blog post but I am failing at it.Please love me I am a pineapple.25:00 - DESTINYDestiny2 with new content is always nice and this time it was very entertaining to see so many players trying this new quest and event at the same time.Finding a match was easy, fast and perfectly balanced as all things should be.Stay with me and give me views because I like.Thank you for consuming my content.Don’t consume too much.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my primary links and other stuff by me!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative