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Ask Dr. Jane: The Generational Devastation Of The Bioweapon
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398 views • April 14, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Today on Ask Dr. Jane, Dr. Jane Ruby answers questions from the audience. Today Dr. Jane answers the important question of passing the spike proteins from the bioweapon clot-shot.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10vmgw-ask-dr.-jane-the-generational-devastation-of-the-bioweapon.html
Today on Ask Dr. Jane, Dr. Jane Ruby answers questions from the audience. Today Dr. Jane answers the important question of passing the spike proteins from the bioweapon clot-shot.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10vmgw-ask-dr.-jane-the-generational-devastation-of-the-bioweapon.html
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