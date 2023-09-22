Dr. Naomi Wolf: FOIA Reveals In May 2021 The White House Was Freaking Out About Clot Shot Injuries

(Sep 21, 2023) Dr. Naomi Wolf explains how a FOIA request reveals that the Biden White House, CDC, NIH, and HHS were all freaking out in May of 2021 due to the severe COVID clot shot injuries. Rather than telling the American people and pulling the shots off the market, they decided to double down on their lies and propaganda.





Full segment: “Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings”: https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html





(Sep 20, 2023) Daily Clout article: “46 Pages FOIAed Emails Between CDC Leaders, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and White House, NIH, HHS, Show They Knew About Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, a Blood Clotting Disorder. Emails Over 80% Redacted.”: https://dailyclout.io/46-pages-foiaed-from-cdc-leaders-2021-reveal-fauci-collins-white-house-nih-hhs/



