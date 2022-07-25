Vaxx Kills 3 Doctors – Cover-Up or Elaborate Deep State Psy-op?

Reports are surfacing that three doctors from the same hospital have died after receiving their mandated Covid Vaccine Booster shot. As usual we see a total information blackout by the media, corporate and political class. Even family, friends and co-workers participate in the shameful silence and active cover-up of the massive numbers of deaths directly from the so called "vaccine". Getting confirmation on this story has been impossible because of this wall of silence and complicity by the official organs and those family members who go along with the lie presumably because they are in fear or have been offered some payout to pretend that the Vaccine didn't kill their loved ones. So this story may be an elaborate set up designed to discredit those who report on it.