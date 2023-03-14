I took David Eckharts 2 main interviews and put together a little presentation of the pictures hes been trying to take of his abductors using reflective surfaces to try and counter their cloaking tech along with some other topic related pictures.
https://rumble.com/v20susg-david-eckhart-17-year-abductee.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.