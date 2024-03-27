Create New Account
Master Debater Douglas Murray Schools Leftist Host on Israel : Hamas
Douglas Murray might be one of the finest debaters in the world, and here, his schools, leftist host of South Africa, Jane Dutton, on the Israeli Palestinian situation, and the war Hamas started against Israel. #debate #israel #hamas #douglasmurray

debatewargenocideoccupationhamasatrocitiesisraelisouth africagaza stripdouglas murraydebate techniqueshamas israeljane dutton

