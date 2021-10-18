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MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021]
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182 views • October 18, 2021
The veil is lifted on the Satanic sick criminal network that owns and manipulates our world - Follow The Fucking Money...!
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Earth!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS! Thank you!”
Source and more videos: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Earth!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS! Thank you!”
Source and more videos: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
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