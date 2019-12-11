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Leonardo da Vinci Inspirational Quotes w/ Music
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6 views • December 11, 2019
Leonardo da Vinci (born in 1452 & died in 1519).
da Vinci was a painter, sculptor, architect, prolific inventor, military engineer and draftsman etc.— the epitome of a “Renaissance man” and a true Genius. He is most known for his works “Vitruvian Man,” “The Last Supper” and the “Mona Lisa.”
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Music: https://www.bensound.com/
Photos: Pixabay.com and or Pixels.com
da Vinci was a painter, sculptor, architect, prolific inventor, military engineer and draftsman etc.— the epitome of a “Renaissance man” and a true Genius. He is most known for his works “Vitruvian Man,” “The Last Supper” and the “Mona Lisa.”
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTub
We don't do Facebook or Twitter.
Credits:
Video created by [email protected]
Music: https://www.bensound.com/
Photos: Pixabay.com and or Pixels.com
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