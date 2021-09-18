Supplements Revealed Episode 4

Tonight we hear from Dr. Edward Group, who was trained in traditional medicine but has learned over his professional career of the immense opportunities available with supplements that help improve patient health.



Most in the traditional realm of healthcare are infamously leery of them, but Edward has come to seek them out and recognizes their benefits.

Jane Barlow Christensen is a lifelong student of the power of herbs. She is a second-generation Master Herbalist, whose training began in childhood as she worked alongside her father.



Her life is fascinating, her knowledge is profound, and her expertise is compelling. And wait until you hear what she has to say about HPV and Shingles! She also shares:

• The best herb for preventing colds and flu

• 2 best types of herbs to buy

• The best herb for chronic viral issues

You also won’t want to miss our interview with Robert Craven. The red flags and tangible guidance he gives will be very helpful. He beats up on some of the myths we’ve all heard about supplements that you need to hear about!