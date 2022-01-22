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LIARS THE LOT OF THEM - ARREST THESE CRIMINALS NOW! - FRAUD - LIES AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!
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100 views • January 22, 2022
CRIMINALS - WE WILL COME FOR EVERY ONE OF YOU! - NO WHERE TO RUN - NO WHERE TO HIDE!
COVID MANDATES DROPPING AROUND THE WORLD, NANCY PELOSI ATTACKED, GOFUNDME SCANDAL, PZIFER DOCUMENTS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUzKfzmoUXw0/
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
FLIGHT VAXXIDENTS - MAYDAY MAYDAY AIRLINE EMERGENCY CALLS ARE OFF THE SCALE. - https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/
5G IS A MILITRY WEAPON. IT IS ABOUT MIND CONTROL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTRbCzRccBhS/
5G EXPLAINED - RADIATION POISONING IS CAUSING SICKNESS - NOT! CORONA VIRUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2bccbd69-046c-4ca1-9c94-b361da3980b4
"THEY THINK WE'LL FORGET BUT NOT THIS TIME" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vyx8tqM1BIbE/
COVID MANDATES DROPPING AROUND THE WORLD, NANCY PELOSI ATTACKED, GOFUNDME SCANDAL, PZIFER DOCUMENTS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUzKfzmoUXw0/
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
FLIGHT VAXXIDENTS - MAYDAY MAYDAY AIRLINE EMERGENCY CALLS ARE OFF THE SCALE. - https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/
5G IS A MILITRY WEAPON. IT IS ABOUT MIND CONTROL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTRbCzRccBhS/
5G EXPLAINED - RADIATION POISONING IS CAUSING SICKNESS - NOT! CORONA VIRUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2bccbd69-046c-4ca1-9c94-b361da3980b4
"THEY THINK WE'LL FORGET BUT NOT THIS TIME" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vyx8tqM1BIbE/
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