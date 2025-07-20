Living In The Twilight Zone

We are living in unprecedented times, a time when it is difficult to keep up with all the draconian measures that are being implemented by our governments. It feels as if we are living in a Twilight Zone, living between reality and fantasy, not recognizing our country anymore or the world for that matter. Insanity is at an all-time high, evil is being called good and good is called evil. When we study the Bible we can clearly see that the things which we read there are rapidly taking place and even greater deceptions, the like of which we have never seen, will soon break upon us. Are you ready? Am I? You see, if we don't realise we are in a warfare, then it's easy to be killed!





