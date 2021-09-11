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Wages Of The Righteous And The Wicked - Proverbs 11:18 (NIV)
18 A wicked person earns deceptive wages,
but the one who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked are beguiled.
The Righteous are properly rewarded.
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