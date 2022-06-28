H&M Closes Shanghai Flagship Stores After 15 Years of Operation

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https://gnews.org/post/pe9fafb7
06/25/2022 NTD reports: In the aftermath of the CCP’s strict zero-COVID policy, which hammered consumer demand and the CCP official media and fanatical CCP supporters’ refusal of Xinjiang cotton boycott, Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second largest fast fashion retailer, closed its flagship stores in Shanghai after 15 years of operation