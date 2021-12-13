End Times and One Thousand Years of Peace video part 1 of 4

parts 2,3,4 coming soon

i wonder if the graphic is from a Mormon source?!



and the "C19 vaccine" is really a satanic ritual because of the aborted fetal tissue used in its development and in the syringe! So whether you're in the Mystery Babylon Schools or took the jab, you really should be afraid of the wrath of God. And don't take the booster, and take your kids out of school, and warn them NOT to let anyone entice them into getting jabbed till they're white in the face — no, not even for an ice cream or a pizza or a nurse claiming it is meant "to keep your family safe"...