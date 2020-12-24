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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 18
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25 views • December 24, 2020
In the last session, we identified the Babylon of the Apocalypse and linked it with Babylon of Old, the literal cities in the land of the Chaldeans on the plain of Shinar. In this session, we will continue to see how this system which today is rapidly transforming into its pinnacle of the New World Order under the satanic trinity has permeated our civil, commercial, and religious life in this current age. This system must and will be destroyed to usher in the Lord’s return.
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