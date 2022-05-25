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LIKE LOCKDOWN? YOU'LL LOVE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT!
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101 views • May 25, 2022
A co-author of the Club of Rome's book, The Limits to Growth, is licking his chops for world revolution. Plus: A treat from Chatham House (the CFR's sister think-tank across the pond) & a delightful preview of things planned, courtesy of a Goldman Sachs banker at the WEF.
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