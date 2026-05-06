We have a GREAT show this Thursday on “The HighWire.”





The People vs. Poison rally is still making headlines a week later, and the political fallout is just getting started. MAHA is wielding real power, Democrats are starting to take notice, and we should all be thinking about what that means for the midterms.





Anthony Fauci is days away from the statute-of-limitations deadline for potential federal prosecution. We will break down why the Department of Justice should act, and how YOU can get involved.





And Del sits down in-studio with Dr. Tess Lawrie, flying in from England with a special investigation into the WHO. Defunding them was a start, but the WHO’s tentacles run deep through American universities and organizations in ways most people haven’t considered. Dr. Lawrie has mapped it out, and what she has found will change the entire conversation.





Make sure you tune in tomorrow for all of this, and more!





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 May 7, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH