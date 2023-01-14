McCarthy announces he is going to release all the footage from January 6th!

Look at the Jan. 6th situation objectively and logically:

The fact that the Dems have withheld the footage of Jan. 6th all this time, would indicate that they have something to hide.

The fact that the GOP are adamant that the public see the footage, also indicates the Dems have something to hide.

If Jan. 6th is “literally worse than Pearl Harbor”, why would the Dems want to keep the footage a secret and why would the GOP want it out?

The answer is quite obvious. The Dems are lying.

https://t.me/WokeSocieties/13248