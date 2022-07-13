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Streamed live 6 hours ago Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here: ⬇️ or Call 877-410-1414 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7122022&month=2022-07

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🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/this-is-not-good-what-is-this-major-pattern-shift-telling-us/

🗣 So many people ask me all the time, why isn't gold performing better? We're gonna go all over all of that and some other things that I found that really shocked me, be prepared because what we're seeing is not good. You need to understand what's really happening in here because so many people think that they can wait or that the central banks/govts will save them, it's too late. We are at the end of this Fiat money experiment and on our way to a new one. You're gonna have to decide how you wanna enter that. ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog GET

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