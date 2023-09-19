WATCH This BEFORE VACCINATING Your CHILDREN - MUST SEE NOW!

TheEpochTimes.com - Frontline Health - with Dan Skorbach

Study Found Unsettling Results in Children Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Researchers from Australia took blood samples of 29 children before and after COVID-19 vaccination. They wanted to see if the vaccine might have other beneficial side effects.

Vaccines can trigger an immune response in your body that can help fight off additional viruses or bacteria—not just the one specific disease you were vaccinated against. Think of it as your body's defense mechanisms getting wiser. It’s called heterologous immunity, and it can happen with natural infections too.

The scientists noticed that nobody looked for this effect in COVID-19 vaccines for children.

But when they ran the experiment, what they found was exactly the opposite of what they expected.

Instead of seeing any improvement, they saw a reduced immune response toward other viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

This was a big surprise for them.

But it was not surprising to the doctors who have been speaking out about mRNA vaccine safety. These doctors already have a name for this: vaccine-acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or VAIDS.

Very Bad News for Super-Vaccinated People: Study | Facts Matter - with ROMAN BALMAKOV

A new, recently published study found that the more COVID-19 shots a person received, the more weakened their immune system becomes. The researchers laid out within the study the mechanism by how this happens, which has to do with the spike in production of IgG4 anti-bodies within the vaccine recipient’s body.

A new body of research has recently discovered that these IgG4 anti-bodies are not benign, but can lead to a plethora of problems for the human body, including cancer, organ dysfunction, organ failure, and even death.

The technical name for this is IgG4-Related Disease.

