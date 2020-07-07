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The 10 Things All Flat Earthers Say DEBUNKED
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257 views • July 07, 2020
The following presentation is a response to "Professor" Dave's popular "10 Things All Flat Earthers Say" video that globe believers constantly share as if it's some home-run for heliocentrism. If you see anyone posting his video, please be sure to share this debunking with them for me. And if you are new to the subject of our level motionless plane Earth, take some time to visit the following links:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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