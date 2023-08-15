Create New Account
WHY MASTODON THE TWITTER REPLACEMENT SUCKS!
Social Media That Sucks The Big One:


Facebook

YouTube

Google Places

Twitter - mostly


Social Media That is partially useful:


Instagram

TikTok


Social Media That NEVER Took my stuff down:


Minds

FriendEVU

MeWe

Truth.social

Telegram

Locals

Rumble

DLive


I hate ZUCKERBERG and the losers at YouTube who sniff his dirty underwear.


MASTODON SUCKS MORE THAN ALL THE ONES WHO SUCK DUCK PARTS....


www.FreedomReport.ca


#mastodon

