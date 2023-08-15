WHY MASTODON THE TWITTER REPLACEMENT SUCKS!

Social Media That Sucks The Big One:
YouTube
Google Places
Twitter - mostly
Social Media That is partially useful:
TikTok
Social Media That NEVER Took my stuff down:
Minds
FriendEVU
MeWe
Truth.social
Telegram
Locals
Rumble
DLive
I hate ZUCKERBERG and the losers at YouTube who sniff his dirty underwear.
MASTODON SUCKS MORE THAN ALL THE ONES WHO SUCK DUCK PARTS....
www.FreedomReport.ca
