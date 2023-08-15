WHY MASTODON THE TWITTER REPLACEMENT SUCKS!

Social Media That Sucks The Big One:





Facebook

YouTube

Google Places

Twitter - mostly





Social Media That is partially useful:





Instagram

TikTok





Social Media That NEVER Took my stuff down:





Minds

FriendEVU

MeWe

Truth.social

Telegram

Locals

Rumble

DLive





I hate ZUCKERBERG and the losers at YouTube who sniff his dirty underwear.





MASTODON SUCKS MORE THAN ALL THE ONES WHO SUCK DUCK PARTS....





www.FreedomReport.ca





