9/11 - Sept 11, 2001 - Famous BBC LIVE Report on Building 7 Collapse While It's Still Standing - Seen In Window - Jane Standley

9/11 - Sept 11, 2001 - Famous BBC Report on Building 7 Collapse While Still Standing - Jane Standley Talking about the Collapse of the Salomon Brothers Building 7 - while it Remains Standing in the Live Shot Behind her Head
A video from the archives shows the BBC reporting on the collapse of WTC Building 7 over twenty minutes before it fell at 5:20pm on the afternoon of 9/11. The incredible footage shows BBC reporter Jane Standley talking about the collapse of the Salomon Brothers Building while it remains standing in the live shot behind her head. How did the BBC know that it was going to collapse? And why did they report the collapse when it is clearly standing in the background?
Music
SONG A Reality of Glass
ARTIST Fragile / Har Belex
ALBUM Time Does Not Forgive
LICENSES Get YouTube PremiumMusic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.