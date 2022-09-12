9/11 - Sept 11, 2001 - Famous BBC LIVE Report on Building 7 Collapse While It's Still Standing - Seen In Window - Jane Standley

9/11 - Sept 11, 2001 - Famous BBC Report on Building 7 Collapse While Still Standing - Jane Standley Talking about the Collapse of the Salomon Brothers Building 7 - while it Remains Standing in the Live Shot Behind her Head



A video from the archives shows the BBC reporting on the collapse of WTC Building 7 over twenty minutes before it fell at 5:20pm on the afternoon of 9/11. The incredible footage shows BBC reporter Jane Standley talking about the collapse of the Salomon Brothers Building while it remains standing in the live shot behind her head. How did the BBC know that it was going to collapse? And why did they report the collapse when it is clearly standing in the background?

Music

SONG A Reality of Glass

ARTIST Fragile / Har Belex

ALBUM Time Does Not Forgive

LICENSES Get YouTube PremiumMusic



