Episode #9Today, the corporation has become an A.I. computer-machine. It is liken to ‘The Terminator’ movie where the machine, thanks to “persons” signing up for benefits from it, are trying to eliminate a non-signee/revokee of 14th Amendment Citizenship/non-incorporating contract ‘man’ John Connore.Want to know what ThePowersThatBe is? ..The Artificial Intelligent Corporatocracy!How many times have you been told: “I can’t do that due to corporate policy?”The incorporated world is the gradual Mark of the Beast. I hear many Christians continually say, “I am not going to take the Mark.” They sound like the frog stating: “I’m going to get out of the water[Beast] before it boils.” (This is what I mean in this video when I say in the early 1950s TPTB said the Christians wouldn’t be able to handle The Truth. So these PTB made it ‘Above Top Secret’ when they really just wanted to stay in Power due to they figured personhoods were already “Indentured too Deep Statedly to The Corporation.” Yet fewer can extract themselves today.)I read the following AFTER I recorded this video. This is an example of two different people saying the same thing, in their own way, regarding having mulled over the above issue!