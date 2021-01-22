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Έλληνες! Η πρώτη Δίκη κερδίθηκε!!!
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0 view • January 22, 2021
apo https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=494453864872288
ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ Α120Σ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/689131881894376
Κώδικας Δεοντολογίας του Αστυνομικού
http://www.astynomia.gr/images/stories/Attachment14238_KOD_FEK_238A_031204.pdf
πειθαρχικό δίκαιο αστυνομικού προσωπικού
http://www.karios.gr/blog/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/Peitharxiko_dikaio_astunomikou_prosopikou.pdf
Arthro 120 sintagmatos
https://www.hellenicparliament.gr/Vouli-ton-Ellinon/To-Politevma/Syntagma/article-124/
pos kanoume minisi:
https://e-justice.europa.eu/content_rights_of_victims_of_crime_in_criminal_proceedings-171-EL-en.do?clang=el&;idSubpage=1&member=1#n01
i prosagoges astinomikon apo ekso se mesa apagorevonte
https://www.synigoros.gr/?i=human-rights.el.sullipsi-astunomia.106571
http://www.areiospagos.gr
ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ Α120Σ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/689131881894376
Κώδικας Δεοντολογίας του Αστυνομικού
http://www.astynomia.gr/images/stories/Attachment14238_KOD_FEK_238A_031204.pdf
πειθαρχικό δίκαιο αστυνομικού προσωπικού
http://www.karios.gr/blog/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/Peitharxiko_dikaio_astunomikou_prosopikou.pdf
Arthro 120 sintagmatos
https://www.hellenicparliament.gr/Vouli-ton-Ellinon/To-Politevma/Syntagma/article-124/
pos kanoume minisi:
https://e-justice.europa.eu/content_rights_of_victims_of_crime_in_criminal_proceedings-171-EL-en.do?clang=el&;idSubpage=1&member=1#n01
i prosagoges astinomikon apo ekso se mesa apagorevonte
https://www.synigoros.gr/?i=human-rights.el.sullipsi-astunomia.106571
http://www.areiospagos.gr
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