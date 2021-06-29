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The “New and Improved” Department of Defense
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90 views • June 29, 2021
StopHate.com introduces you to the Department of Defense, to defend those Patriots who are being so unfairly held as political prisoners because of January 6th. This is a call to ACTION: they all need help immediately.
https://StopHate.com
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD
like, comment, share, subscribe!
https://StopHate.com
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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