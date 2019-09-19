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Zebras and Situation Ethics
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116 views • September 19, 2019
The Zebra's stripes are one of the most instantly recognizable patterns in the animal kingdom. There are no gray zebras. Zebras are black and white. What about when it comes to making moral or ethical decisions in our lives? Is it always a matter of black and white or are there gray areas?
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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