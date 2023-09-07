Create New Account
NWO: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on lockdowns 2.0 & the return of COVID-19 bioweapons!
Follower of Christ777
Published a day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to SGTreport.

An excellent interview between Sean and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on the senseless return of lockdowns and the COVID-19 bioweapons.

Keywords
vaccinesfathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasherri tenpennyson of godbioweaponsyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of dayslockdownscovidfather of lightsanother comforter

