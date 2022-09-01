UK Prime Minister Hopefuls Designate China as a 'Threat'

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fl8f763
08/29/2022 The relationship between the UK and Beijing has become an election topic. Prime Minister hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both shown a tough stance towards communist China. If elected, Liz Truss wants to designate China as an acute threat. Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, called communist China the number one threat to domestic and global security.