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Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot
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445 views • April 06, 2022
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Rigged--The-Zuckerberg-Funded-Plot-to-Defeat-Donald-Trump-%282022%29:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The 2020 presidential election left more questions than answers. Over 10 million more Americans voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 than in 2016, yet the president lost. Today, an overwhelming number of Americans say democracy is under attack.
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump investigates Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the election. Rigged looks at the nearly $400 million Zuckerberg spent nationally in voter operation efforts, particularly in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. 42,000 votes in those three states are the reason Joe Biden is president.
Featuring exclusive interviews with President Donald J. Trump, Speaker Newt Gingrich, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Congressman Jody Hice, Kellyanne Conway, Ken Blackwell, Ken Cuccinelli, Cleta Mitchell, Michael Gableman, Janel Brandtjen and Scott Walter, Rigged follows the money and uncovers the startling facts behind Election 2020 in order to answer the question once and for all: What happened. And ensure it never happens again.
Zuckerberg’s funding of thousands of grants to government election offices across the country was unprecedented and massive in scope. These grants - using the COVID-19 emergency as cover - were used to promote mail-in voting, ballot curing, and drop boxes, the controversial practices that experts say make our sacred elections process far less secure and raise serious questions. Was this a partisan voter turnout operation to assist Joe Biden?
Since 2004, Citizens United Productions has produced 26 hard-hitting and insightful documentary films, including the award-winning Ronald Reagan: Rendezvous with Destiny and Nine Days That Changed The World, hosted by Newt and Callista Gingrich. Other notable titles include Perfect Valor with the late Fred Thompson; The Gift Of Life with Mike Huckabee; Border War; Generation Zero; and Hillary The Movie, the catalyst for Citizens United’s landmark victory for free speech rights at the U.S. Supreme Court.
https://citizensunitedmovies.com/programs/rigged-zuckerberg-funded-plot-defeat-donald-trump
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https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Rigged--The-Zuckerberg-Funded-Plot-to-Defeat-Donald-Trump-%282022%29:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The 2020 presidential election left more questions than answers. Over 10 million more Americans voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 than in 2016, yet the president lost. Today, an overwhelming number of Americans say democracy is under attack.
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump investigates Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the election. Rigged looks at the nearly $400 million Zuckerberg spent nationally in voter operation efforts, particularly in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. 42,000 votes in those three states are the reason Joe Biden is president.
Featuring exclusive interviews with President Donald J. Trump, Speaker Newt Gingrich, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Congressman Jody Hice, Kellyanne Conway, Ken Blackwell, Ken Cuccinelli, Cleta Mitchell, Michael Gableman, Janel Brandtjen and Scott Walter, Rigged follows the money and uncovers the startling facts behind Election 2020 in order to answer the question once and for all: What happened. And ensure it never happens again.
Zuckerberg’s funding of thousands of grants to government election offices across the country was unprecedented and massive in scope. These grants - using the COVID-19 emergency as cover - were used to promote mail-in voting, ballot curing, and drop boxes, the controversial practices that experts say make our sacred elections process far less secure and raise serious questions. Was this a partisan voter turnout operation to assist Joe Biden?
Since 2004, Citizens United Productions has produced 26 hard-hitting and insightful documentary films, including the award-winning Ronald Reagan: Rendezvous with Destiny and Nine Days That Changed The World, hosted by Newt and Callista Gingrich. Other notable titles include Perfect Valor with the late Fred Thompson; The Gift Of Life with Mike Huckabee; Border War; Generation Zero; and Hillary The Movie, the catalyst for Citizens United’s landmark victory for free speech rights at the U.S. Supreme Court.
https://citizensunitedmovies.com/programs/rigged-zuckerberg-funded-plot-defeat-donald-trump
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