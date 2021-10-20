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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Nothing Against The Truth, But For The Truth - What's Up Prof? 86
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73 views • October 20, 2021
In Episode 86 we discuss concerns that brothers and sisters in the faith have over some troublesome issues in the church in light of the Spirit of Prophecy. Walter goes down memory lane to highlight some astounding experiences he has had during his time in the church. Experiences that may shed some light on how to deal with these concerns.
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Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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