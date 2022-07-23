FULL SHOW: Biden Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low, Worse Than Trump’s Ever Was

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Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to crash as the corrupt mainstream media has to prop him up after he says he has cancer and then goes into hiding with covid. With Biden sidelined, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and military are warning the rest of the corruption of the elites and of the Biden family. A fair warning from Russia, whether you like them or not. Sadly we get more truth from Putin and Russia than our own media and government. Hotep Jesus is in Austin, Texas for the Alex’s War premier. He joins Owen Shroyer in-studio for a chat. Kristan Harris finds evidence of Government funded ANTIFA training happening in Ukraine. Other top stories and topics are covered as well.