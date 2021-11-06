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The impossible sun!
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560 views • November 06, 2021
If you believe there was a 'BIG BANG' & everything was created by a 'SINGULARITY', then congrats...you have been brainwashed by so-called science.
All evidence debunks science's claims of the universe, stars, sun, moon, and earth itself.
How is this sun even possible?...
All evidence debunks science's claims of the universe, stars, sun, moon, and earth itself.
How is this sun even possible?...
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