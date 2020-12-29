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Toronto Anti-Maskers
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433 views • December 29, 2020
Shall we participate in our own demise by going along or saying nothing? Not me! How about you? Here is an easy way to combat the NWO... Get about 20 like-minded and freedom loving friends to enter stores maskless. The more unplanned it appears, the better. Fight perception is reality with your own positive alternate reality. With no apologies (from Barry Goldwater's book) Phil Hudok, www.hudok.info
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