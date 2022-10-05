[Jun 21, 2012] Genesis 6:12 is beginning to happen in our day (12K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This segment of my Archon Invasion And The Return of the Nephilim presentation deals with the issue of corrupting all flesh through the act of blending species... exactly as it was in the days of Noah.

https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy