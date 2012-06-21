[Jun 21, 2012] Genesis 6:12 is beginning to happen in our day (12K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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This segment of my Archon Invasion And The Return of the Nephilim presentation deals with the issue of corrupting all flesh through the act of blending species... exactly as it was in the days of Noah.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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