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Possible ways to fight covid mandates (covid pass, masks etc)
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376 views • December 28, 2021
In this video some tactics and ideas are presented to fight government mandates. Some of the topics discussed in the video are: legal backdoors, exemptions, Nuremberg Code and much more!
Original video date: 2021-09-25
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-vaccinemandates/
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22The+Corbett+Report%22
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0
https://solutionsnew.wixsite.com/mysite - see section "Resources" and "solutions and ideas"
Original video date: 2021-09-25
Sources:
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-vaccinemandates/
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22The+Corbett+Report%22
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0
https://solutionsnew.wixsite.com/mysite - see section "Resources" and "solutions and ideas"
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