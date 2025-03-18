BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Scary Truth About Gummy Bears
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
515 views • 1 month ago

Think twice before giving your kids gummy bears. Many contain toxic additives, including petroleum-based ingredients linked to health risks. These brightly colored, cleverly marketed snacks may look fun—but they hide chemicals that could impact your child’s well-being.


And it doesn’t stop there. Sugar is now disguised under 32 different names on ingredient labels, making it harder than ever to spot. Are you really aware of what you're feeding your family?


It’s time to take control.

✔️ Read ingredient labels carefully

✔️ Avoid processed snacks with hidden toxins

✔️ Choose whole, natural foods for better health


The food industry isn’t looking out for you—so what can you do?


Stay informed and take action. Sign up for our Collapse Coaching Call or Masterclass to gain uncensored insights and practical solutions.

🔗 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to register today.


#ProtectYourHealth #WakeUp #ToxicSnacks #ReadLabels #HealthAwareness #StayInformed #MichaelGibsonAlliance #HealthyLiving #UncensoredTruth



Keywords
toxic snacksgummy bearscary food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy