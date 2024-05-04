Pepe Escobar: Russia and Iran Brace for War as Leaked Israeli F-35 Attack SHOCKS World

Geopolitical analyst and journalist Pepe Escobar discusses his reporting on a leak that sent shockwaves across social media which detailed a possible Israeli nuclear attack on Iran. We discuss what this all means for the Middle East and the broader war to come.

Independent media is under attack. Support this channel by subscribing on Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong



Support the channel in other ways:





Buy Me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong

Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com/

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/