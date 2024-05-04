Create New Account
Pepe Escobar: Russia and Iran Brace for War as Leaked Israeli F-35 Attack SHOCKS World
Published 18 hours ago

Geopolitical analyst and journalist Pepe Escobar discusses his reporting on a leak that sent shockwaves across social media which detailed a possible Israeli nuclear attack on Iran. We discuss what this all means for the Middle East and the broader war to come.

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong


israelnukef-35pepe escobar

