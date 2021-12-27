You Can't Handle the Truth

A society becomes civilized when it has a resolution method for impasses that develop between 2 parties. In the West we call these courts. When courts become corrupted and no longer allow both parties to be ON THE RECORD, that society is no longer civilized but ruled by way of threat, coercion, and force. It is the same for any dispute. If one party (entity/Nation) does not allow the other party’s or their own true identity to be recognized (not hidden/secret) OR their intent, this is no longer a civilized matter, but one dealt with via revolution and/or war.



Many key areas on Earth have a permanent MARK on them where 2 parties did not resolve their issues before said parties passed on. These 2 parties have to keep returning to that spot in future lifetimes until they make it ‘good.’

In the Times of ol’ the term was--“a Proving Grounds.”

Listen to this at a 1.5 X speed setting if you want to cut down on listening Time. Also, stop it when there is long writing to read.