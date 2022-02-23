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Clown Planet News (23 Feb, 2022): Digital IDs, Ukraine v Russia, Canadian Police State, Bill Gates Masks = Pants?
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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44 views • February 24, 2022
https://twitter.com/CltrWarResource/status/1495280535207555079

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9V1gZxQ0Wo

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/catherine-austin-fitts-central-banks/

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1496539448217063436

https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1495876338523197445

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1495802575911854084

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-KrUsUfEhQ

https://futuremoneyfate.com/2022/02/23/french-tennis-star-gael-monfils-blames-booster-shot-for-his-health-problem-resulting-in-withdrawal-from-tournament/

https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/lifting-restrictions-temporary-reprieve:e?r=7djPjJPFJJhpEoCnMonjqWXQaKRXaXux

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1493963434488213505

https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy/status/1496528019388870662

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/omicron-self-spreading-vaccine-ukraine-psyop-embarrassment-ottawa-police-state/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/you-are-being-played-with-ukraine-narrative/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fake-war-with-russia-being-used-hide-war-on-you-ukraines-white-supremacist-breeding-ground/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTWY14eyMFg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivROLiLmnro

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/how-rare-are-vaccine-side-effects?utm_source=url

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/bangladesh-study-proves-masks-dont?utm_source=url

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/20/triple-jabbed-brits-weeks-away-from-having-aids/

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/02/investigative-reports/technocracy-the-operating-system-for-the-new-international-rules-based-order-1/

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/02/frightening-resurfaced-world-economic-forum-clip-we-are-one-of-the-last-generations-of-homo-sapiens-videos/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ8ZhiOLejI

https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1495871675132481543

https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f/Cory-Morningstar-Canada-Great-Reset:3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=aqMiCtyVKJA&feature=youtu.be

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https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice/status/1495367658132361216

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1495155791623606284

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1495107959113891844

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https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1495540652272144390

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https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/police-advance-on-remaining-protesters-in-ottawa_4288873.html?utm_source=appan2028330

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIe--MOsl_Q&;t=29s

https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1495970568797138944

https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1494702761451081733

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https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1496262635494547456

https://twitter.com/SallyMayweather/status/1495928778169724928

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSc26EHGN_Q

https://rumble.com/vva2b2-proof-u.s.-directed-energy-weapons-burn-the-faces-of-australians.html

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/20/australian-police-using-sonic-weaponry-against-protestors/

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/21/tripple-jabbed-covid-vaccine-effectiveness-negative-minus-206-percent/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSvc5gFif8E&;t=110s

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1495080806884286465

https://rumble.com/vva0yl-retired-nsa-analyst-exposes-fusion-centers-radio-waves-used-against-america.html

https://rumble.com/vvl7h5-australians-put-canberra-on-notice.html

https://rumble.com/vvl5rm-the-return-of-hiv.html

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/21/the-covid-19-vaccines-cause-aids-pass-it-on/

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/21/covid-vaccines-50-times-deadlier-than-flu-vaccines/

https://rumble.com/vvlfv5-canada-heats-up-freezes-accounts.html

https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-gates-mocks-those-against-mask-mandates-why-do-we-have-to-wear-pants

https://twitter.com/thecoastguy/status/1496491024356626439

https://twitter.com/prof_freedom/status/1496434425588031490
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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