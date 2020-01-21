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The Positive Power of Negative Thinking
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11 views • January 21, 2020
Are you seeking the key to success or the secret to happiness? Everywhere you look these days so-called experts are getting rich giving motivational speeches about positive thinking, claiming they have the answers that will change your life forever. This video is a much-needed wake-up call to help people see through the lies of self-made gurus and false prophets in the church telling you to "speak faith" and make financial declarations in Jesus' name. Perhaps it's time for you to count the cost and listen to the One with the best advice in history!
Keywords
jesuspositive thinkingprosperity gospelseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertcount the costthe key to successthe secret to happinessgetting richmotivational speecheschange your life foreverfalse prophets in the churchspeak faithfinancial declarations in jesus namethe best advice in history
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