Jeff Gibbs' Planet of the Humans

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All this talk of Michael Moore seems exaggerated, since he was only the exec. Producer, but the film was made by Jeff Gibbs, who has worked with Moore many times. Just goes to show you that the Left is not always wrong. There are so many points in it, but I’m just looking at a little sore point & comical little play on words, Blood & Gore. David Blood & Al Gore, partners in crime, who are looking to make trillions on the Climate Change hoax.