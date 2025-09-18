© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McDonald’s 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers 🍔 | One-Day Deal via App
Description:
Get ready for seriously cheesy savings! For National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18, 2025), McDonald’s is offering its Double Cheeseburger for just 50 cents — but only through the McDonald’s app and for one day only. Two beef patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard make this classic hard to resist. One burger per customer, participating locations only. Don’t miss out on this value offer!
Hashtags:
#McDonaldsDeal #HalfDollarBurger #NationalCheeseburgerDay #50CentCheeseburger #BurgerLove #FastFoodDeals #CheesyGoodness