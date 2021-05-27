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Ivermectin as a multi-target agent against SARS-CoV-2 is a compelling argument for getting people to use it as profilaxis
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317 views • May 27, 2021
The video contains the actions that were implemented and resulted in a reduction in the incidence and mortality of covid-19 in Brazil. And it explains how SARS-Cov2 infects the cell and how Ivemectin protects the host from the disease, making a true multi-target armor that is effective and safe at all stages of the disease.
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