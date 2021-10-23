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The greatest deception in human history.
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91 views • October 23, 2021
His Most Controversial Interview Ever
Aristotle said "It is the mark of an intelligent mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it." Tonight's guest will be discussing what he calls the greatest deception in human history, a taboo subject so well suppressed and censored that the majority cannot even believe serious conversation is warranted on the issue
Aristotle said "It is the mark of an intelligent mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it." Tonight's guest will be discussing what he calls the greatest deception in human history, a taboo subject so well suppressed and censored that the majority cannot even believe serious conversation is warranted on the issue
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